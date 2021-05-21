Green Living Festival goes virtual this June

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Green Living Festival is back. It is celebrating its 20th year with a virtual festival. This event teaches visitors more about sustainable lifestyles. The Green Living Festival will be held at noon June 2, 3, and 4 online.

Local experts will cover topics like creating an energy-efficient and healthy home, tree maintenance and benefits, and outdoor spaces that are inclusive for all. A roster of workshops will cover useful topics from local experts such as air sealing your attic for energy savings, tree care, and all-levels yoga practice led by non-profit Yoga Buzz.

New this year, a Live Exhibit Hall will allow visitors to chat one-on-one with exhibitors from 10:30 a.m. to noon on June 4. Attendees who visit each virtual booth can register to win prizes donated by our exhibitors and receive two passes to Origami After Hours, while supplies last.

You can learn more about the Green Living Festival here.