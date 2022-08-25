ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The crosswalks look a little different in The Hill neighborhood in South St. Louis. They have been painted green, white, and red to match the colors of the Italian flag. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the area this morning.

The neighborhood is named “The Hill” because it is the highest point in the city of St. Louis. Many Italian immigrants moved into the community in the early 1900s. The area is still known for its Italian cuisine and festivals.

These crosswalks are located in front of Gioia’s Deli at the intersection of Macklind and Daggett avenues. The fire hydrants and light pole flags also match the green, white, and red theme.