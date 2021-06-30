Greenlight St. Louis distributes meals, shares how to access free medical marijuana cards

ST. LOUIS – Greenlight St. Louis wants the communities they work and serve in to know they are here and they care.

Through a partnership with Appetite for Humanity, Greenlight Cares will pass out more than 3,000 meals to families and individuals in need while sharing information on how to get free medical marijuana cards.



Greenlight’s mission is to ensure everyone has safe and easy access to tested medicine at an affordable price, but the main goal as a business is to uplift communities and bring hope into homes.

On Wednesday, Greenlight employees began passing out meals around 10 a.m. Levi Orr Bureche, the general manager of the Baden location, said they will be giving out the free meals until they are all gone.



“COVID impacted a lot of people, so we are just trying to help out the neighborhood that’s been so welcoming to us and help keep our doors open,” Bureche said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure that no one goes hungry.”



This is the second of six food drives that Greenlight Cares will hold. They will have two giveaways in August at the Berkley location, and two more at the Ferguson location in September. They plan to pass out 500 meals at each event.



In addition to food, Greenlight also provides information on how to access a free medical marijuana card.



“We make it as simple as possible for you. The hardest part is just getting the card, but again, we’re here to help you every step of the way,” Bureche said.



It’s a two-step process where interested candidates can schedule a no-charge evaluation with a real doctor over Zoom. After the evaluation, Greenlight will register them through the state.

Upon registration, applicants will have to pay a $25 state fee, but Greenlight will reimburse them through store reward points on a first medical marijuana purchase.



For more information on Greenlight St. Louis, call 1-844-STL-WEED, visit the company’s website, or follow them on Instagram @greenlightstl.