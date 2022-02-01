GreenPal offers on-demand snow removal in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There is now an on-demand snow removal service in St. Louis.

Homeowners can list their snow removal needs on GreenPal with their desired service date. Then snow removal companies will bid on the job. The homeowner is then able to choose who they want the work done by.

When the servicer is finished, they will upload a time-stamped photo of the completed job. The homeowner then issues payment through the app.

GreenPal is completely cashless and contactless. It is being used in about 250 major markets in the U.S.

