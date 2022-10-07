ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A ribbon cutting was held in Ballwin Friday morning at Greensfelder Recreation Complex following a $10 million renovation.
The renovation included a new ice rink refrigeration package, new ice rink locker rooms and dasher boards, a circle drive for drop off and pick up, a new lobby, patio, reception desk, and offices.
The ribbon cutting was at 8:30 a.m. in Queeny Park. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Ott and Parks and Recreation staff were there.
Greensfelder’s recreation programming will be on Monday.