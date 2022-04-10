ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 2018 prosecution of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens played a pivotal role in his eventual resignation.

Now, questions about St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of the case jeopardize her own career, even as Greitens reenters politics and contends for a U.S. Senate seat.

Gardner faces a hearing Monday before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. She is accused of failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers, misrepresenting evidence, and other violations.

If the panel finds fault, the Missouri Supreme Court would decide the penalty.

At worst, Gardner could face suspension or disbarment. That could cost Gardner her job, as state law requires elected prosecutors to hold active law licenses.

