COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new court filing revealed abuse allegations against former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, who is now the Republican “front-runner” in Missouri’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

The new claims come in a court filing by Greitens ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, seeking to modify the parenting agreement for their two boys and have the case handled in Texas, where she now lives, instead of Boone County (Columbia), Missouri.

Within hours of the filing Democrats and Republicans began calling for Eric Greitens to get out of the Senate race. That’s not happening. He denies all claims that he abused her or her sons.

His ex-wife stood by him at his swearing-in in January 2017 and again in the Spring of 2018 amid allegations that he invaded the privacy of his mistress.

The allegations ultimately led to his resignation in May of 2018 but no criminal charges after he denied taking a compromising photo of the mistress.

In the court filing, Sheena Greitens now claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”

She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.

She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”

She also claims that after a 2019 visit with Eric Greitens, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”

She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”

Eric Greitens has now released statements calling her ‘deranged’ and saying:

“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations. I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs…Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies. However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”

He also denies her claims in a newly filed court document asking a judge to seal court records.

His opponents in the Senate race are responding harshly.

“Real men never abuse women and children, period, end of story,” Republican Missouri Congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler, said in a video released by her campaign. “It’s time for Eric to get out of the Senate race and get professional help.”

“For me, it’s not about politics,” said Lucan Kunce, a Democrat candidate for the Senate. “I agree with Vicky Hartzler, Eric Schmitt, Josh Hawley, and everyone else. The guy shouldn’t be a U.S. Senator.”

His opponent and fellow Democrat, Scott Sifton, said, “Eric Greitens is unfit for office. His well-established pattern of conduct shows he has no business representing Missouri. I called on him to resign as Governor four years ago, and today I am calling on him to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race.”

Schmitt, a Republican candidate and the current Missouri Attorney General, said, “These allegations of abuse are disgusting and sickening. As Missouri’s Attorney General, I know a predator when I see one, and I have fought for victims every step of the way.”

Another Republican candidate, Congressman, Billy Long, of Springfield, MO, said, “I’m shocked and appalled by what was in Sheena Greitens’ sworn affidavit about Eric Greitens. He is clearly unfit to represent the State of Missouri in the United States Senate. There’s no way he can stay in this race.”

Current Missouri Republican Senator, Josh Hawley, said, “If you hit a woman or child you belong in handcuffs, not the Senate. It’s time for Greitens to leave the race.”

Hawley had previously endorsed Hartzler.

Greitens maintains it’s all part of an ongoing campaign of lies he referred to when filing to run for the Senate last month.

“At the end of the day you can have a big wave of lies,” he said on filing day.

He claims that he spent the last week with his sons while his ex-wife was meeting with political operatives in Washington.