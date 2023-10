ST. LOUIS – Rock band Greta Van Fleet just announced 12 more dates for their ‘Starcatcher’ tour next spring. They’re stopping at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, April 27. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m.

The band has won a Grammy and peaked their debut album charts at number one.

‘Starcatcher’ Tour schedule

April 27: St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz Arena

April 29: Lincoln, NE |Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 1: Rogers, AR | Walmart Amp

May 2: Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

May 6: Austin, TX | Moody Center

May 8: Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater

May 12: North Charleston, SC | North Charleston Coliseum

May 14: Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

May 16: -Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

May 18: Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

May 19: Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

May 21: Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum