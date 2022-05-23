ST. LOUIS — The “Grill to Glory” movement is gaining momentum in St. Louis and the Kansas City area. The effort provides an opportunity for citizens to give back, get a little something to eat, and become involved in events and activities.

Currently,125 churches in St. Louis participate in the program. The goal is to get 250 churches in St. Louis and 100 churches in Kansas City involved.

James Clark, the vice president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis shares more details in an interview with FOX 2’s Shirley Washington.

You can also find out more information about the Grill to Glory program, by clicking here.