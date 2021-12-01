Grinch steals elderly man’s Christmas gifts Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – An 82-year-old man was robbed of Christmas gifts, money, and his wallet at his apartment in St. Louis Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of Cabanne Avenue around 8:45 p.m. A suspect entered the victim’s apartment through the front door that was partially open, according to police.

With the victim inside his apartment, the suspect then struck him in the chest with a handgun and demanded items. The victim gave the suspect his wallet, a pack of cigarettes, and approximately $250 cash.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect grabbed a couple of plastic bags containing Christmas gifts, according to police. The victim did have any visible injuries.

The suspect was wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, and believed to be 22-25 years of age.

The investigation is ongoing.