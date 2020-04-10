Grocery delivery services see dramatic boost in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Grocery shopping is a necessity for all of us. But how you get them can be a mixed bag for some.

At the Schnucks store in Maryland Heights off Dorsett, they’ve introduced a 'one entrance and one exit' policy for shoppers. This supermarket, like many in St. Louis, is adapting in the age of the coronavirus.

And for new dad Jonathan Bruntrager, shopping in a store is not in the equation right now. He’s choosing online delivery.

“Being a new dad, having a five-month-old, I really want to limit any kind of exposure that I can, so we certainly appreciate anyone that goes out,” Bruntrager said.

And for those that go out, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the use of face coverings in areas with community spread of the coronavirus. Which is why many are choosing online delivery.

The demand on delivery is something new for everyone. So, persistence and patience pay off when ordering online.

“Most of the time…you go on, there’s nothing available,” Bruntrager said. “You can’t get anything delivered. So, it’s been persistence, checking every 15 minutes until something opens. It’s being proactive and knowing that you only have two bananas left; okay, well the next delivery window is not going to be for another two or three days, so you must know that so you’re not running out of something.”