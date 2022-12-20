Background image of shelves stacked with food donations at help center for refugees and people in need, copy space

ST. LOUIS — With the winter storm approaching, some groceries should be stored in the pantry in case it is unsafe to travel.

The College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia has some tips on making your grocery store run quickly and easily.

For most disasters, a three-day emergency preparedness bag would suffice. Gathering the necessary materials and storing them in one spot will help you and your family get through the toughest days of an emergency.

This short-term emergency bag should have food, water, items for personal hygiene, flashlights, blankets, candles, and other important items.

This food supply must be non-perishable; choose items that do not require refrigeration, little or no preparation or cooking, and very little water. Choose food items that are compact and lightweight to make managing your supplies easier.

Canned meats, fruits, and vegetables that are ready to eat

Juices, milk, and soup in cans (if powdered, store extra water)

“Staples” “sugar, salt, and pepper”

Peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars, and trail mix are all high-energy snacks.

Infant foods, senior foods, and special diet foods (for example, diabetics or those with allergies)

Cookies, hard sweets, sweetened cereals, lollipops, instant coffee, and tea bags

Vitamins

Make sure you have a can opener, scissors, or a knife for opening foil and plastic bags, as well as disposable plates, glasses, and cutlery.

Pack all of these products in plastic bags with zipper closures to keep them as dry and airtight as possible.

Keep a calendar with the dates that food should be checked and, if necessary, rotated (used up and replaced with new items).

Grocery store holiday hours:

Schnucks:

Christmas:

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – Close at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – Closed

Monday, December 26 – Open at normal time

New Year’s:

Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) – Close at 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) – Open at 9 a.m.

Diebergs:

Christmas:

Friday, December 23 – Close at 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – Close at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – Closed

Monday, December 26 – Open at normal time

New Year’s:

Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) – Close at 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) – Open at 9 a.m.

For others, check your local listings.