PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — There are over 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri. This makes it a great spot for the endangered grotto sculpin to live. The unique fish is found only in one place in the world. The subterranean streams of Perry County.

Conservation agents recently went to check on the county’s grotto sculpin population. Cpl. Chris Doran, Scientist David Ostendorf, and Fisheries Technician Forrest Copeland explore caves to ensure the fish’s well-being. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared pictures of their journey under Perry County on Facebook.

Grotto Sculpin survey – Image from the Missouri Department of Conservation

Distinct from the banded sculpin, the grotto sculpin features smaller eyes, a paler body, and adapts to cave life with its light tan coloring.

This federally endangered species faces extinction risks because it is only found in Missouri. Water quality, sourced from sinkholes and porous rocks, adds to the vulnerability of this rare fish.

In 2013, genetic testing recognized the grotto sculpin as a separate species, emphasizing the need for dedicated conservation efforts to preserve its unique habitat.