WILDWOOD, Mo. – St. Louis Community College at Wildwood is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new center for health sciences and technology. It’s the first of six construction projects to transform the St. Louis Community College system.

The new center will expand the community college’s nursing program. It’ll include state-of-the-art stem labs and a new home for Wildwood’s student services.

It’s projected to cost $84.5 million. Part of that will be funded by proposition R and eight cent tax levies approved by voters in 2021.

The center is expected to open in 2025.