ST. LOUIS – New and rehabbed developments are coming soon to two north St. Louis neighborhoods.

On Thursday, Mayor Tishaura Jones joined business and faith-based leaders for the groundbreaking of the Affordable Hebert Housing Project.

Pastor Andre Alexander’s Tabernacle Community Development Corporation and Habitat For Humanity will construct duplexes and homes in the Greater Ville and Jeff Vanderlou neighborhoods.

Project leaders say it will transform the community for the better.

“When families can buy and stay in their homes, we build community,” said Jones. “And housing instability is a root cause of crime that holds our city back from its fullest potential. So projects like this will directly help to reduce crime in the city of St. Louis.”

“We are also creating jobs for people that live within this community and also creating the opportunity for minority-owned businesses to be able to grow and scale and have a track record of them building quality housing in our community,” said Neal Richardson, President and CEO of the St. Louis Development Corporation.

The 26 newly-constructed and rehabbed affordable homes are expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.