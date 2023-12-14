ST. LOUIS – More than 30 people traveling by bus from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago to become citizens and find work were abandoned at the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center.

The group included men, women, and children, few of whom spoke English, which created a language barrier for first responders.

It’s unclear who dropped the group off and left without giving them additional support to make sure they reached their destination.

We saw the group inside the train station, getting assistance from police and representatives from the St. Louis mayor’s office.

One of the individuals in the group told a FOX 2 news crew they were on their way to Chicago to receive expedited work permits through a federal program. The new program only applies to certain groups who arrived in the United States prior to August. By late Thursday afternoon, our news crew noticed someone buying tickets to help the group get to Chicago.