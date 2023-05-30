ST. LOUIS — Two women and a man were robbed and carjacked in Soulard early Monday morning. Police say the suspects drove away in their car.

Three people were walking to a nearby bar at around 3 a.m. when an older, dark-colored Cadillac sedan approached them. The robbers got out of the vehicle and one of them was armed with a handgun. He held it to the man’s head and told the women to get on the ground. They told the victims to hand over their wallets and cellphones.

The suspects were able to find a parked car belonging to one of the women. They were unable to steal it because they could not find the keys.

The suspects got back into the Cadillac and drove east on Russell. Officers have not released a detailed description of the suspects or their vehicle. Police say that th investigation into this robbery is ongoing.