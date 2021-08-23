Group hosts anti-mask mandate demonstration in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A group called “Take a Stand Now, Missouri” hosted its fourth rally Sunday night at Battlefield Road and National Avenue.

Organizer Britany Hartzell says she wants to community to know they aren’t against people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but believe it’s wrong for someone to be forced into getting one.

As a nurse, Hartzell says she is seeing mandates happen in her profession as well as many others.

“We are an anti-mandate movement,” said Hartzell. “We’re against the discrimination that’s occurring in work environments and educational institutions due to these unethical vaccine mandates and mask mandates.”

Hartzell says they get mixed reactions from people driving by but believes these demonstrations are helping spread their message.