ST. LOUIS – They see gun violence as a public health issue that needs to be addressed right away. Later this morning, African American leaders in the city will lay out their strategy for combating gun violence.

African American Aldermanic Caucus leaders are to speak here at city hall at nine a.m. today. The group’s chair, Alderwoman Pam Boyd of the 27th Ward, wants “game-changing” policies to prevent gun violence.

According to Boyd, if nothing is done, we risk losing a generation of children.

The caucus wishes to hold a series of meetings with municipal leaders from the local, state, and federal levels.

During these discussions, the caucus intends to devise strategies to reduce gun violence and assist persons suffering from mental illness and trauma in the community. The caucus seeks greater money to minimize gun violence by collaborating with several government entities.

The caucus also intends to assist community groups working to keep children safe and de-escalate violent situations.

Homicides are unquestionably a persistent problem in St. Louis. According to the most recent numbers, there have been at least 184 killings in the city this year.

There were 200 homicides in St. Louis last year, and there will be 263 in 2020.

The caucus discusses the October school shooting at South City’s Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in a news release.

In one case, a CVPA graduate opened fire inside the school, killing two students and one instructor and injuring numerous others before being shot and killed by authorities.

According to the African American Caucus, those who perpetrate gun violence are primarily young men who require family assistance. The gunman, a 19-year-old guy, left a handwritten statement in which he discussed his problematic life on multiple levels.