TROY, Mo. – Four biker friends are putting a plan to the pavement for an adventure of a lifetime that led to the last frontier, ‘Alaska.’

For the last two years, Todd Tebrink, Michael Sutton, Russ Tharp, and Jeff Dove have spoken about making the trip unforgettable. In January, the four started meeting every two weeks to map out their journey, mile by mile.

Last month, they hopped on their motorcycles and hit the road for 17 days. Their destination, the Arctic Ocean. On the first day, the team left Troy, Missouri, and traveled nearly 800 miles to Fargo, North Dakota.

They continued north through Canada and Alaska, the Dalton Highway. A gravel road that they would travel for two days before finally reaching Prudhoe Bay and the Arctic Ocean.