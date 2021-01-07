Group of St. Louis-area residents traveled to participate in DC protest

ST. LOUIS – Among the hundreds of protestors who gathered in Washington, D.C. Wednesday were a group of St. Louis area residents. Three buses filled with 164 people, a majority from the St. Louis area, left St. Francois County around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived at the nation’s capital around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“I started out just trying to fill a 15-person van and that van became a 55-person bus, which became two buses, which became three buses, and I turned 30 or 40 people away,” Chuck Dodson, president of the St. Francis County Conservative Club, said.

Among the 164 people on the three buses were from all over Missouri, most from St. Francis County and the St. Louis area, but others on board were also from Springfield and Kansas City. A few others joined the trip and travelled to Missouri from Minnesota, Colorado, and Texas to ride with the group.

Dodson said after the group arrived in Washington on Wednesday morning, they met with Congressman Jason Smith, who represents southeast and south-central Missouri. He said they also heard President Donald Trump speak before heading to the Capitol Building.

“We came to hear the president speak and to support him and his efforts to overturn the fraudulent election results that happened in several states,” Dodson said.

Dodson said no one in his group went inside the Capitol building but watched as others did.

“We were literally on the Capitol steps when people decided to go into the building,” he said. “I can tell that there’s a lot of people that have a lot of pent-up frustration,”

“It’s our house. It belongs to we the people,” he added.

No one traveling in their group was injured but they were close enough to be teargassed.

“Several of us got a good dose of teargas a few times but other than a little burning in the eyes, that was about the extent of it,” he said. “It tastes like freedom.”

The group waved a Missouri state flag during protests outside the capitol. Dodson said it was a flag that once flew at the state capitol in Jefferson City.