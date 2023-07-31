FLORISSANT, Mo. – It takes a team to help in an emergency, from the operators at the 911 center to the EMS, police, and fire personnel who respond.

On Monday afternoon in Florissant, the firefighters stocked their coolers before being called to a scene.

In certain emergencies, the need for an ambulance and multiple fire trucks may arise. At such times, the first responders require some support, and these individuals are present on the site to provide it.

“But on a typical fire, they’ll go through that really quickly,” said Danny Cunningham, president of St. Louis First Responder Canteen. “We’re usually there about 30 minutes before and after the initial arrival on scene, and when we get there, they’ve gone through their supplies that they’re able to carry.”

The St. Louis First Responders’ Canteen is a nonprofit organization consisting of volunteers who have undergone community emergency response team training. They are affiliated with the Florissant Valley Fire Department and 911 call center. The group responds to calls and provides assistance at least 10 to 12 times per month, regardless of the time of day.

“Dan has stepped up with his team and done an absolutely tremendous job,” said Russell Kleffner, Battalion Chief of Florissant Valley Fire Protection. “Not only here for Florissant Valley but also spread regionally over St. Louis County.”

In St. Charles County, a team of volunteers showed up at a fire site to provide assistance to the fire crew by offering water, snacks, and Gatorade.

In 2018, the St. Louis First Responder Canteen began with one volunteer. Now a team of citizens offering support can be found at the scene of a fire or emergency, offering quick calories and electrolytes to the Florissant Valley Fire Department crew.

“Why? Is because I love what we do,” said Mary Janis, a board member of St. Louis First Responders Canteen. “The guys love what we do, and it’s just very fulfilling.”