ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for five suspects who took off with a gun, a puppy, and several other items in a south St. Louis armed robbery Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Michigan Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Police say the situation unfolded when the victim, a 32-year-old man, allowed an acquaintance into his home. At some point, the acquaintance pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to the floor.

After that, four other suspects entered the home and announced a robbery in progress. Some of them proceeded to strike the victim in the head before taking items and leaving the home.

Police say the suspects took off with a shotgun, an iPhone, $200 in cash, and a four-week-old English bulldog.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation, but has not yet announced any arrests in the case as of Saturday afternoon.