Group to no longer fund aerial surveillance over cities

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Texas philanthropy says it will no longer fund the technology that provided aerial surveillance over Baltimore in an attempt to help lower violent crime.

The Baltimore Sun reports Arnold Ventures said it would not be funding a proposed aerial surveillance program in St. Louis.

The surveillance program is close to a final vote by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. The program would be conducted by Persistent Surveillance Systems, the same company that flew planes over Baltimore.

The pilot program in Baltimore took its final flight on Oct. 31, and Mayor Brandon Scott said in December he had no interest in making the flights permanent.