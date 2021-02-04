Groups of thieves targeting unlocked, running cars on cold mornings

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Our mornings can be quite cold this time of year. But that is exactly what some opportunistic thieves are hoping for.

On Tuesday, the St. Peters Police Department reported seven stolen vehicles from various neighborhoods between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. They were all makes and models, but did have one thing in common.



“Every single one of those cars were running and unlocked. And that is a trend that we’ve seen since the cold weather has started,” said Officer Melissa Doss, St. Peters Police Department.

During the winter, many drivers are tempted to leave their vehicle running outside while they wait inside. Too many people come back out to find their car is gone.

“Groups of people coming into various neighborhoods throughout our region and they are driving through the neighborhoods,” Doss said. “If they see a car that is warming up, they drop the person off, see if the car door is unlocked. If it is unlocked, your car is gone.”

These thefts happen in all communities, hitting both sides of the river.

“Our detectives are working with other detectives because this crime is happening everywhere,” Doss said. “Yesterday, it was St. Peters. Tomorrow, it will be another city.”

St. Peters police continue to investigate the Tuesday thefts.

“We’ve recovered four of the vehicles. One of them was recovered immediately and three of them were recovered in the city a few hours later,” Doss said.

We are expecting some bitterly cold temperatures this weekend. So unless you have a remote start capability, the best thing to do on a cold morning is to bundle up and wait inside the car for your car to warm up before you head on your way.