Groups warn limits on race education would include Holocaust

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights leaders are warning that attempts to ban critical race theory in Missouri schools could scare educators away from teaching about the Holocaust.

Rabbis, teachers, and others on Monday cautioned Missouri lawmakers about putting limits on how educators teach about race.

The GOP-led Legislature is not in session. No bills to ban so-called critical race theory are pending. But critical race theory, a framework for examining the effects race and racism have on institutions, has become a flashpoint in the culture wars.

Republican Missouri lawmakers are worried the theory is being used to make white children feel guilty.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE