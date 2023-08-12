ST. LOUIS – A woman who intended to sell Gucci sneakers she listed online was duped with counterfeit cash, then robbed by two men Friday afternoon in St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Grand Boulevard in the Grand Center neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 22-year-old woman, listed Gucci sneakers for sale through a social media platform and arranged to meet a possible buyer. The victim and the suspect met in the parking lot, and the suspect was accompanied by a driver.

During an attempted exchange, the suspect handed over counterfeit money to the victim, who then questioned whether the cash was real. After that, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the shoes from the victim.

The suspect took off with the shoes in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported from this situation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.