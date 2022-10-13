ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a 29-year-old on Thursday for a 2019 murder in Spanish Lake.

According to homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crime occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane.

Investigators said Caran Hatchet slashed the tires on Daniel Smith’s vehicle and then shot smith several times in the parking lot. Smith was rushed to a local hospital but later died of his injuries. He was 33.

During the trial, Smith’s son testified that Hatchet had recently threatened his father. Smith’s girlfriend told the court she witnessed the murder. Prosecutors played 911 calls from that evening in which she identified Hatchet as the shooter.

Surveillance video from that evening shows an individual matching Hatchet’s description fleeing the scene with a firearm in hand.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An officer and detective from the county police department also testified, as did the medical examiner.

Ultimately, Hatchet was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’ll be sentenced on Dec. 9.