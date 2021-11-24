Guilty plea in 2018 fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty to DWI in the 2018 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Lemay Ferry Road.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office says Murrell Ferguson, 62, accepted a blind Alford plea, meaning he entered a plea to the court acknowledging that there was sufficient evidence that likely would have resulted in a guilty verdict after a trial.

Ferguson was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and acting with criminal negligence for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Police say Ferguson pulled onto Lemay Ferry Road from a parking lot in South County on April 11, 2018. 20-year-old Jacob Kaiser was on a motorcycle when Ferguson’s SUV hit him.

“This case serves as a reminder — please do not drink and drive,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell in a statement. “If you want to avoid harming others or taking someone’s life and going to prison, simply don’t drive after you have been drinking.”

The court ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report and set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. February 8, 2022.