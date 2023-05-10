ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office accepted a plea deal Wednesday in a 2019 fatal DWI crash.

The crash happened on North Broadway and Chambers Street, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood, on May 4, 2019.

Investigators said Bert Rhodes was turning left from Broadway onto Chambers when he was struck by a speeding vehicle, driven by Jessie Williams.

Rhodes died at the scene. A passenger in Rhodes’ car was injured.

Williams was traveling approximately 75 miles per hour at the time of the collision. His blood alcohol level was above the legal limit of .08.

Lawyers for the defense and the circuit attorney’s office agreed to a plea bargain in exchange for a recommended five-year sentence.

Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and DWI-death of another.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge accepted the agreement and will sentence Williams on July 20.