ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Berkeley man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a 2022 double shooting outside a liquor store that left one man dead and another person injured.

The shooting took place on Feb. 25, 2022, outside the Liquor Doctor on Airport Road. A person in one vehicle fired at another car, striking and killing Cincere Ford. The suspect vehicle struck another car in the parking lot before fleeing.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department reviewed surveillance video of the shooting and identified Devon Gibson as the shooter. Gibson owned a 2019 Nissan Altima, the same type of vehicle used in the shooting. Gibson’s Altima also had damage consistent with the parking lot collision.

Gibson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon – shooting at/from a vehicle, and first-degree assault – special victim.

Gibson will be sentenced on Tuesday, July 25.