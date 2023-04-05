ST. LOUIS – A Byrnes Mill, Missouri, man appeared in federal court on Wednesday and admitted possessing pipe bombs and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Douglas Moore, 47, was pulled over on May 11, 2021, by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for driving a 2004 Suzuki Aerio with expired plates.

During the stop, the deputy learned Moore had active warrants and took Moore into custody. Following the arrest, the deputy searched Moore’s vehicle and found pipe bombs and methamphetamine.

Moore was also on probation at the time of his arrest and had pending charges in both Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson counties.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device. He’ll be sentenced in July and faces up to 10 years in federal prison, as well as a $10,000 fine.