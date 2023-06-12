ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Pagedale man appeared in St. Louis County Circuit Court last week and pleaded guilty to the 2019 shooting death of his domestic partner.

Officers with the Pagedale Police Department were called to a home in the 1500 block of Engelholm Avenue around 8 a.m. on July 30, 2019. Witnesses reported hearing a pop coming from a bedroom inside the home.

Officers arrived at the home and found the body Delores Kirk in the bedroom. She’d been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 58.

Police took Kirk’s boyfriend, Jurvan Butler, 51, into custody at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Butler standing over Kirk’s body after the shooting, and another person in the house at the time of the shooting saw Butler holding a gun in his hand.

Officers located the murder weapon hidden in the basement ceiling.

Police and prosecutors said there was a history of domestic violence between Butler and Kirk.

Butler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Butler will be sentenced on June 28.