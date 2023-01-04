ST. LOUIS – A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.

Nic Lopez, FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, ran a call about a crash in an alley in the Central West End around 2:30 a.m. The car hit two dumpsters and then went up in flames. The fire caused gunfire to go off inside the car.

Multiple neighbors woke up and heard the gunfire. The dumpsters mangled, one of them landed in a person’s backyard. The black Mercedes was eventually towed, but the dumpsters are still there.

The neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but told FOX 2 the single car crash in the alley on the 4100 block of Lindell Boulevard was because of a crash into a dumpster and back of the building. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.