Gun found at Mehlville High School

MEHLVILLE, Mo.– Mehlville High School officials say an unloaded gun and bullets were recovered from a student this morning. The principal sent out a letter saying officials are not aware of any specific threats made to any member of the school community.

School officials say students notified them last night that a fellow student was posting images online of a handgun. The district says it began investigating and the student who posted those images was not allowed on campus Wednesday.

The letter says this morning, officials learned a different student may be in possession of the weapon. The unloaded gun and bullets were taken from the student.

The district says this is an ‘incredibly serious situation’ and that weapons of any kind are not allowed in school or on buses.

The students involved will receive discipline outlined by district policy. The school is also cooperating with an ongoing St. Louis County Police investigation.