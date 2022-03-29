ST. PETERS, Mo. — A middle school student in St. Peters, Missouri, was caught with a gun in their backpack Monday.

The incident happened at Dubray Middle School, part of the Fort Zumwalt School District. Officials sent a letter home to parents informing them about the situation.

“A parent called and said their child called them and reported that a student on the bus had a weapon in their book bag and they had seen it,” said Fort Zumwalt Superintednet Benard DuBray.

Officials said the school resource officer (SRO) and assistant principal immediately intervened and searched the suspected student’s backpack.

“It was brought in the building. Our principal, as soon as she heard about the circumstances, went with our SRO. They talked to the student and brought him to the office and searched it, and that’s when they found it,” said Benard.

The firearm was safely secured, and police took the student into custody. School officials said due to the timely report to school officials, there was never a threat to anyone at Dubray Middle School. The school day was not disrupted

“It was never a threat and our SROs told us that it was never in a situation where anyone was in danger,” said Benard.

Some parents said the incident is disturbing.

“Pretty scary. My son’s been here. We’ve had lots of our kiddos go to school here, and our main priority is to keep our students and our kids safe. So yeah, a little freaky,” said parent Laurel Governale.

The St. Peters Police Department would only confirm what charges the student might face. The incident and the case were turned over to St. Charles Family Court because the incident involves a juvenile.

Police would not confirm if the gun was loaded, who the gun belonged to, or why the student brought the gun to school.