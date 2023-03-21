ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old St. Louis man is in custody after a juvenile was fatally wounded in an accidental shooting over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place shortly after 2:40 a.m. on March 19, in the 7800 block of Decatur Drive, located in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood.

Police claim the 23-year-old told investigators he was showing off the gun to two juveniles, and gave the firearm to one of the kids. The juvenile suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and died.

The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene, but has not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.