ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it.

Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities issued warrants for Green and Vantreece’s arrests on Friday, nearly two weeks after the gun-wielding robbery unfolded. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Walmart store at 3270 Telegraph Road.

Investigators say Green and Vantreece attempted to steal two computer monitors in a shopping cart and push it out the front doors without paying for the items. An employee confronted the robbery and grabbed onto the cart to try and pull it back into the store. As that happened, the employee tripped and the monitors fell out of the cart.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the employee noticed one of the suspects with a gun as she tried to pick up the monitors. The employee got behind a wall and the suspects took off with one of the monitors. Vantreece reportedly pointed a gun at the employee and others nearby as the two escaped the store. He then fired a gunshot into the air as the duo went outside, per court documents.

Authorities later reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, then found a vehicle tied to the investigation in St. Louis City. An officer placed a GPS tracker on the unoccupied car and tracked it in Pagedale, leading to the arrests of Green and Vantreece. Police say Vantreece had a weapon consistent with description provided by witnesses.

Green and Vantreece are both jailed in St. Louis County on $100,000 cash-only bonds.