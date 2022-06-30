DELLWOD, Mo. — Police continue to investigate a tragic shooting involving a 4-year-old boy in north county. Investigators said the 4-year-old got a hold of a gun Thursday afternoon and tragically shot and killed himself.

“My grandchildren play in this neighborhood is very devastating to hear such news,” said neighbor Terrance Brentley.

Brentley lives right down the street from the home where the incident happened in the 10000 block of Olney Drive.

Brentley said as a dad himself, he was shocked.

“It’s kind of scary. It’s really scary to hear that a 4-year-old can get shot,” said Brentley. “I mean somebody obviously was not attended to their weapon.”

The North County Police Cooperative is investigating. Assistant Chief Major Ron Martin said police were called a little after noon and found the child suffering from a single gunshot wound.

First responders arrived and tried to save the child but were unsuccessful.

“Our preliminary investigation points to this as an accidental shooting. As a result of a child playing with a firearm inside of the home,” said Martin. “Anything like this is a horrific and a tragic incident. Certainly, want to give our condolences to the family of this child.”

This is now the fourth child to die in north county this week after a deadly car accident Monday, where two 13-year-olds and a 9-year-old lost their lives.

It also comes after a deadly year of gun incidents back in March when two teenagers lost their lives after getting hold of a gun downtown.

“That’s just a reminder to people to keep their weapons more secure away from their children,” said Brentley.

“Utilizing gun locks, don’t leave your firearm exposed in the residence, and concealing them and gun lockers is what we recommend,” said Martin.

As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing. Police have not shared how the child got a hold of the gun or where he was shot. Police do say one parent was home at the time of the shooting, and they are cooperating with the investigation.