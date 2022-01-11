Gunfire caught on camera moments before woman found murdered

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Security video recorded a hail of gunfire outside a north St. Louis County home that left one woman dead.

County authorities are searching for the gunmen.

At this point, it’s unclear what led to the deadly shooting. Residents are calling for the violence to end.

The shooting happened just before 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Lancashire Road.

In the video, you can see someone turn around in a yard and start shooting at someone who then returns fire. The victim was killed as bullets ripped through her home.

Numerous bullet holes could be seen in the home and the glass on one door was shattered.

When St. Louis County Police arrived, officers found the victim dead at the scene.

Neighbors say they hope the police find the people responsible.

The security footage has been turned over to detectives. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.