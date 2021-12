ST. LOUIS – A driver was carjacked early Friday morning in Downtown St. Louis.

Police said a man with a gun approached the driver just after midnight on Washington Avenue at North 11th Street. The gunman stole the driver’s SUV and took off. The driver was not hurt.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT EXCLUSIVE Man robbed at gunpoint, SUV stolen on Washington Ave Downtown St Louis Missouri—https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/3tf9vcOA2n — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 31, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.