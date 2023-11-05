ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police were sent to respond to a robbery incident in the vicinity of Tower Grove Park. The victim reported being held up at gunpoint during the event on November 4, at around 8:30 p.m.

The victim had arranged to meet a person he had connected with on Instagram. While they were walking through the pathways in Tower Grove Park, a group of suspects appeared, holding a firearm.

They confronted the victim, forced him to accompany them to his vehicle, and explicitly stated their intention to make him withdraw money from an ATM.

The suspects instructed the victim to sit in the passenger seat of his vehicle, with one suspect positioned behind him while another attempted to operate the driver’s seat.

However, their attempt to drive the vehicle was unsuccessful, as it had a manual transmission. Consequently, the suspects fled.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.