WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A man is accused of threatening several people, including children, after becoming upset over a turn signal. Johnny Tracy of Foristell now faces felony weapon and child endangerment charges. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents state that Tracy was driving behind someone on November 24 and got upset after they did not use their turn signal. He blocked their car after they parked in the Lowe’s parking lot to confront them. He rolled down his window as the family with children, six to nine years old, got out of the vehicle and started an argument.

Tracy eventually got out of his vehicle while the victims took pictures of his license plate. They asked him to leave and police say he pushed a man into a vehicle. The man got up and lifted his shirt to show Tracy that he was armed.

“I have a f### gun,” stated Tracy.

Tracy then drew his weapon. The man who was pushed into the vehicle said that he would shoot Tracy if he raised his gun any further. A child ran between the adults and was in direct sight of Tracy’s weapon.

Eventually everyone got back in their vehicles to drive out of the parking lot. Tracy continued to follow the victim’s vehicle as they called 911. They told police that Tracy had a handgun with a laser sight attachment.

Police caught up with Tracy, found the gun that matched the victim’s description, and placed him under arrest. The police reviewed the parking lot surveillance video and talked to another witness. That person told them that Tracy yelled at the man, asked him to punch him, and was calmly told to leave him alone.

Police believe that Tracy was the aggressor, saying he “escalated a verbal argument over a road rage incident into a near-death encounter with no regard to public safety or the safety of the three children.”