ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday night, tons of people headed to The Hill to dine at ‘Anthonino’s Taverna’ and support a good cause.

The restaurant hosted a fundraiser for this year’s Guns N’ Hoses. The annual event features first responders going head-to-head in boxing and m-m-a matches. The event raises money for BackStoppers, which helps families of fallen first responders across the area.

It has raised around $11 million since 1987. The main event is November 22 at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll have a live broadcast right here on FOX 2.