Guns ‘N Hoses fundraiser officially canceled

ST. LOUIS – After postponing for several months, organizers of the St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown—more commonly known as Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses—have elected to officially cancel the event.

Guns ‘N Hoses was originally scheduled for Nov. 25, 2020 but the charity fight night was pushed back due to the COVID pandemic with the hopes it could be rescheduled for February or March 2021.

Steve Holley, executive director of the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association, said Guns ‘N Hoses will be back in Nov. 2021.

The annual Guns ‘N Hoses competition pits members of the local fire and police departments against one another in boxing and mixed martial arts matches. All to raise money for BackStoppers, which supports families of first responders who have died or been catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

Organizers will still host a check presentation this spring to BackStoppers for funds raised prior to the 2020 event.