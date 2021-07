ST. LOUIS – You can join the Guns ‘N Hoses boxing association for its 2021 Blue & Red Gala.

It’s a new event, and it will salute five people for their professional achievements, leadership, philanthropy, and community service.

Proceeds benefit the BackStoppers. That organization helps families of first responders killed or seriously injured while on duty.

The event is on September 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.