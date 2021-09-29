Guns ‘N Hoses warns of ticket scams targeting its November charity event

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses is returning to the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24. With less than two months until the event, the organization was made aware of ticket scams, targeting people trying to purchase tickets for the charity event.



“Last year it was canceled due to COVID so we’re super excited to get back in person but also being able to have this televised event, bring it out to people’s home,” Guns ‘N Hoses President David Stokes said.

“It’s pretty disappointing to hear about it particularly since we are trying to support a great cause and for people to take advantage of that situation is very disappointing.”



The charity fight night is benefitting Backstoppers, an organization that supports the families of first responders who gave their life fulfilling their duty or had a life-altering injury.



Stokes said the scammers are selling fake tickets on a different side, for more than they actually cost.

“We actually found out about this because we had an individual who had ordered 10 tickets call us and say, ‘hey I’m excited about ordering these tickets, I was surprised the price was so elevated,’ and we found out that he had bought from a bogus site and he had paid $50 more.”



Stokes said the organization has alerted authorities.



“Unfortunately it’s a situation that’s hard to track who is actually doing it but we can investigate the sites, something we are working with the police to follow up and try to stop it in its tracks.”



The real website, stlgunsnhoses.com has a banner up that alerts people, saying, “DISCLAIMER: THIS IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE AUTHENTICATION LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE 2021 GUNS N HOSES EVENT.”

Stokes said if you recently purchased tickets and want to make sure they are legitimate, contact the Enterprise Center Box Office at 314-622-5400 or email.