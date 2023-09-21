ST. LOUIS – After postponing several fall concerts, Guns ‘N Roses have officially canceled their September 9 performance at Busch Stadium.

Event organizers say the show will not be scheduled in 2023.

“I am, as is the band, really bummed we’re forced to cancel our show in St. Louis,” Axl Rose expressed. “The history, the memories, the return, and to share that bond with our fans. It sucks.”

Tickets purchased through the St. Louis Cardinals website will be automatically refunded. Buyers are asked to allow up to 10 business days for the refund to be processed.