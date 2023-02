ST. LOUIS – Rock band Gun N’ Roses recently announced that their 2023 world tour will kick off in June. Busch Stadium will host one of the shows on Saturday, September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’ is recognized as the third best-selling tour in history. The band is also credited for releasing the best-selling debut album of all time.

2023 World Tour Schedule

Mon. Jun. 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri. Jun. 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon. Jun. 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thurs. Jun. 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat. Jun. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed. Jun. 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tues. Jun. 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri. Jun. 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon. Jul. .03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed. Jul. 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat. Jul. 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tues. Jul. 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun. Jul. 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed. Jul. 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat. Jul. 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat. Aug. 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tues. Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri. Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tues. Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon. Aug. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thurs. Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat. Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tues. Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri. Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun. Sept. 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed. Sept. 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat. Sept. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tues. Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri. Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed. Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat. Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tues. Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thurs. Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun. Oc.t 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun. Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed. Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon. Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place