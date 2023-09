ST. LOUIS – Guns N’ Roses will perform at Busch Stadium on Saturday night, September 9, along with The Pretenders.

Rear seats are still available, but FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win your way into the concert. You must get registered by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

To enter, go to the contest page at FOX2Now.com. For a bonus chance to enter, follow FOX2now on Instagram.